Portland firefighters ‘treading water’ as budget cuts loom

The City of Portland is considering 5% budget cuts to city departments with more than 30 employees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland city departments with more than 30 employees have been asked to cut their budgets by 5% for next year due to the pandemic. The cuts will Portland firefighters, who say resources are already stretched thin.

A 5% cut to Portland Fire & Rescue’s budget equates to about $6 million and some frontline services are on the chopping block. To save money, the department is looking at closing at least one fire station in Southeast Portland and pulling firefighters from others.

The president of the Portland firefighters union and a downtown Portland firefighter said public safety will be impacted if these steps are taken. They said they’re already at a point where response times are longer, cardiac survivability is decreasing, fire damage is greater and fire victims are becoming more frequent due to limited staff and increased 911 calls.

Those who work in the field believe the situation will only get worse if they lose even more first responders and resources.

“It’s a dangerous game to play with the safety of the citizens of Portland,” said Alan Ferschweiler, the president of the Portland Firefighters Association.

“It feels like we’re treading water and instead of offering us a helping hand, it feels like the city just keeps handing us weights,” said Portland firefighter and EMT Robert Kapuniai-Ryan.

Because all of the proposed cuts are for stations on the east side of Portland, Kapuniai-Ryan and Ferschweiler said minority communities stand to suffer the most.

In a statement, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said, “These are difficult decisions city leaders would prefer not to make, but the reality is we must have a balanced budget. Some of the cuts that were proposed by Portland Fire & Rescue have already received a CBO recommendation to be restored.”

The city is still early on its budget-balancing process. Mayor Ted Wheeler is scheduled to release proposed budget decisions in April, after which the city will hear public testimony.