PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Flea Market, sidelined during the COVID times, returned to the city on Sunday and is bigger than ever.

Between 50 and 100 vendors hold the flea market at 240 SE Clay each Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Founder Kate Sullivan said while the items at the market are good, the best part is socializing.

“The community of people is the best thing about the market,” Sullivan said. “Some of these vendors are my best friends. Most of these vendors are best friends with each other.”

She said last year there were only 7 markets total. This year she hopes to have 30 markets as the vendors have had plenty of time to collect during the pandemic and they’re ready to sell.