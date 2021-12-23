Portland hardware stores nailed as storm approaches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local hardware stores are being drilled with high demand as customers hunker down ahead of a weekend forecast of snow and freezing temperatures for the metro area.

Many stores will be closed for Christmas, so being prepared before the frigid weather strikes is critical.

Ankeny Hardware owner Norman Chusid said there is still a decent of supply of winter goods at the shop despite an increase of three to four times the normal demand.

“Portlanders wanting snow gear when there’s 6 inches of snow on the ground — they don’t ever do it in advance,” Chusid said. “This year, they must have watched what I said because everyone’s coming in ahead of time to get merchandise and so that they’re prepared.”

Ankeny Hardware has never sold this much ice melt and shovels before a storm than in the past week, he said.

Chusid said Portlanders should stock up on a few key items before the flakes fall, including: ice melt, shovels, faucet covers, windshield scrapers, portable heaters and furnace filter replacements.

Sleds and toboggans, however, are low in stock at Ankeny Hardware, Chusid said, so parents and kids-at-heart may have to get crafty for any level of Christmas sledding.