Portland: Jeremy Christian is to blame for MAX attack

The city says it shouldn't have to pay if found liable

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city of Portland wants Jeremy Christian to pay, literally, if the city is found liable for the 2017 fatal stabbings on a public transit train.

In court documents filed Monday, the city argues Christian is solely to blame for the attack and should be held financially responsible in a lawsuit filed by the estate of one of the victims.

Christian is accused of fatally stabbing Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche on a MAX train on May 26, 2017. A third passenger — Micah Fletcher — was stabbed in the neck, but survived.

Christian has pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges related to the MAX attack.

His trial is scheduled to start in January of 2020.