Portland: Jeremy Christian is to blame for MAX attack

Multnomah County

The city says it shouldn't have to pay if found liable

Jeremy Christian’s assault case has been dismissed on Aug. 2, 2019. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city of Portland wants Jeremy Christian to pay, literally, if the city is found liable for the 2017 fatal stabbings on a public transit train.

In court documents filed Monday, the city argues Christian is solely to blame for the attack and should be held financially responsible in a lawsuit filed by the estate of one of the victims.

Christian is accused of fatally stabbing Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche on a MAX train on May 26, 2017. A third passenger — Micah Fletcher — was stabbed in the neck, but survived.

Christian has pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges related to the MAX attack.

His trial is scheduled to start in January of 2020.

