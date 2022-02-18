Portland landlord calls on city leaders to end ‘constant’ vandalism

Tape covers the window of a business along Hawthorne Boulevard damaged by vandals, Nov. 26, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland business owners, restauranteurs and landlords are saying they’re fed up as vandalism is showing no sign of stopping in around the city.

Jonathan Cross calls the defacing “constant” and says it’s happening to buildings all around him.

He shared with KOIN 6 a surveillance video of someone smashing a window a couple of weeks ago.

Cross said he has owned the space where J-Café is located since 2004. Just since 2020, he says they have been vandalized at least a dozen times.

He has filed police reports for some of the instances and Cross worries about his tenants.

“He’s indicated he feels really scared going to work every day,” Cross said about a tenant. “It’s him and his wife, and one of the last times someone threw a rock at the windows, it shattered and covered her in glass. Luckily, she wasn’t hurt.”



“He says, ‘Jay, I call 911 a couple times a week and nothing seems to get done,” Cross said.

He says the dynamic is disheartening and he wants to see the city do more to clean up Portland. He also says he wants the city to work with the state.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office for comment.