Portland leaf pickup starts November 5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s leaf pickup service resumes on November 5.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation mailed out more than 30,000 brochures to people in the 52 leaf districts with schedule information and reminding them how the service works.

Every neighborhood in a leaf district gets one sweep. PBOT asks that you rake your leaves into the street, about a foot from the curb, in the days before the trucks arrive. Be sure to remove cars and baskeball hoops.

Get more information about leaf day pickup here.