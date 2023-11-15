PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland man faces charges of reckless driving after Gresham police say he was speeding over 100 miles per hour down Powell Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Giovanni Smith, 21, sped past a patrol car near 1200 East Powell Blvd. around 2 a.m. and refused to stop when an officer tried to pull him over.

Smith eventually crashed into a street sign and house fence after spinning out near 3900 SE Powell Valley Road, officials say, and tried to run away without shoes.

Patrol officers found his “bright white shoes” the shoes in the road, which allowed a K9 officer to find him in a nearby backyard. When Smith saw and heard the K9, police say he called out to surrender and was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries from the crash.

According to investigators, the car driven by Smith that night was stolen in Portland.

(Courtesy: Gresham Police Department)

(Courtesy: Gresham Police Department)

(Courtesy: Gresham Police Department)

Smith is accused of reckless driving, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, DUII, and other unrelated warrants. He also faces two felony charges, including attempting to elude a police officer and failure to perform duties of a driver.