FBI: Portlander tried to open airplane door during flight

A judge ordered the man held for a mental health evaluation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP/KOIN) — Federal officials say a Portland man tried to open an emergency exit door during a commercial airline flight last week from Salt Lake City to Portland.

According to court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News, an FBI agent reported 31-year-old Michael Brandon Demarre was seen pulling on the handle with his full body weight before a flight attendant demanded he let go. The affidavit says Demarre told police he did it so passengers would videotape him and he’d have “the opportunity to share his thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines.”

Demarre made his initial federal court appearance on Monday morning, during which his public defender called the allegations “out of character” for his client. The judge ordered the man held for a mental health evaluation.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this Associated Press report.

