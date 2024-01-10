PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Jarrod Leo Yahtin-Cloud was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a second-degree murder charge following a fatal stabbing that occurred early Tuesday afternoon near NE Glisan St. and NE 126th Ave., Portland Police Bureau said.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, police located Yahtin-Cloud near SE Stark and SE 128th Ave., authorities said.

On Tuesday around 12:40 p.m., East Portland Precinct officers responded to a report of the stabbing and located “an adult male deceased inside of a home in this area,” PPB’s Mike Brenner told KOIN 6 News during a media briefing near the Fairview Apartments.

Though the suspect in the murder has been arrested, police said the investigation is ongoing. They said anyone with information about the case who has not yet spoken to police should contact either Detective Tony Harris (503-823-0441) or Detective Jeff Sharp (503-823-9773) and reference case number 24-6917.