Portland man: Falling tree ‘missed me by inches’

Thousands were left without power as strong winds swept through Oregon and SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People across the Portland metro area woke Tuesday to downed trees and power lines — the casualties of a major windstorm that blew through the area overnight.

Crews were still working to restore power for thousands of homes by Tuesday afternoon. Many neighborhoods were littered with debris and some trees caused significant damage.

A tree limb snapped and landed on top of a car, cracking its windshield off SE Division. A Milwaukie man was left trying to figure out how to remove a large tree branch from his driveway. A tree knocked over a power pole on SE 35th Avenue, causing power outages.

Another tree came down just a few blocks away at SE 35th and Lambert, narrowly missing Michael Harding who told KOIN 6 News a limb “missed me by inches, inches.”

Harding said he was charging his phone in his car when the huge tree in front of his house came crashing down, ripping the power box and wires off his home.

Officials had already turned off power in the area. Harding said his home could have caught fire and he could have been electrocuted if the power had been left on.

While the neighborhood was left without power and a big mess to clean up, Harding said it could have been so much worse.