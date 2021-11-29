Portland man shot to death at Pfeifer Park in Gresham

Jose Juan Santos-Elias, seen in an undated photo released by Gresham PD on November 29, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooter remains at large following the death of a 24-year-old Portland man at a park in Gresham Sunday night.

Jose Juan Santos-Elias was found at Pat Pfeifer Park, 424 NE 172nd Avenue, around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Gresham police said.

On Monday the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. No one has yet been arrested in this case.

The case is an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Gresham police at either 503.618.2719 or 888.989.3505.