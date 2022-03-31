PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland citizen committee in charge of police oversight is taking a 60-day break following a recommendation from Mayor Ted Wheeler.

Wheeler announced the proposal Wednesday night during the online meeting for the Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing. He said the hiatus will be used to fill staffing vacancies and vacancies on the committee.

Members supported the decision, citing structural changes within the committee that created problems.

The committee and its predecessor were both put in place as part of a settlement agreement between the city and the Department of Justice after the DOJ found police used excessive force against people with mental illness.