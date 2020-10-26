Wheeler to hold Monday press conference at City Hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the heels of announcing a program that provides $500 Visa gift cards to Portlanders impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and in the midst of another coronavirus spike, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is slated to hold a conference.

Mayor Wheeler is expected to talk with media beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday — just over one week before Election Day. The press conference will take place in the City Council chambers. KOIN 6 News will stream it online and will provide updates as new information is available.

On Friday, Wheeler presented the details of the Portland COVID-19 Household Assistance Program (CVHAP).

The program — a partnership with the United Way of the Columbia-Willamette and other local organizations — helps with costs such as food, dependent care, medicine, rent and utilities and transportation. Through the program, the city will distribute 2,800 prepaid debit cards through two open application windows.

The cards will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

The application window for the first 1,400 cards opens on October 27 beginning at 9 a.m. and the remaining 1,400 will be distributed on October 30 beginning at 1 p.m. All applications must be submitted online.

This press conference also comes days after Multnomah County has been placed back on the governor’s COVID-19 Watch List.

Health officials reported 366 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Sunday — the state’s highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 82 were reported in Multnomah County.

Oregon Health Authority’s Senior Health Advisory Dr. Shimi Sharief said trends that contribute to the higher case count in Multnomah County also play out across the state, namely, get-togethers with people outside the immediate household.

“Actually, it’s not that different from the rest of the counties, it’s just that certain trends can be noted to Multnomah County before we see it elsewhere—increased risk for crowding, just with more people living in a smaller amount of space,” said Sharief. “So, it’s actually the same reasons why Multnomah County is experiencing more cases than the rest of the counties in Oregon. It’s all just smaller gatherings, non-household gatherings, people clustering together in groups greater than their household.”