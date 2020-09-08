Wheeler to hold press conference on COVID, housing

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a Tuesday morning press conference to talk about the city’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will also talk about new funds targeted for more affordable housing.

The Portland mayor is expected to begin his press conference at 11 a.m. KOIN.com will stream it live.

Wheeler will likely talk about the $15.2 million to develop 165 homes in funding from the Oregon Housing and Community Services’ Local Innovation and Fast Track Housing Program.

Other money from the program was awarded to projects in Corvallis, Lebanon and Florence.

