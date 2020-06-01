Portland mayor to hold press conference after weekend of unrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is expected to hold a press conference on Monday to address the protests and riots that erupted overnight and lasted into the morning.

Wheeler plans to speak at 8 a.m. on Monday. KOIN 6 News will broadcast the conference live on-air and stream it online.

On Sunday, as chants of “I can’t breathe” and “George Floyd” reverberated, thousands of protesters marched through the streets of downtown Portland for a third straight night following the death of the unarmed, handcuffed black man under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Protesters roam Portland streets as police declare ‘unlawful assembly’

Portland police kneel to peaceful protesters outside Justice Center

For 45 minutes crowds mingled and it was tense but peaceful. A driver tried to drive through the crowd but was turned away by protesters who slashed his tires and smashed his window. Minutes later the mood seemed to change.

Protesters threw projectiles, chanted “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot,” and heard the police say that anyone who throws projectiles is subject to arrest.

Protesters broke windows at the Federal Courthouse. Authorities said fires were set inside and police will now use “riot control agents.” The demonstrators were not able to get inside the courthouse.

Around 11:30 p.m. tensions rose when fireworks and tear gas canisters were set off. Police and protesters began to clash. Police reported that two arrests were made in that timespan.

Minutes later, Portland Police declared the crowd an “unlawful assembly” via Twitter and told people to immediately leave or they “will be subject to uses of force, to include riot control agents and impact munitions.” While demonstrators did not immediately go home, the single large crowd broke into splintered groups.

Officers chased down instances of vandalism—trash can fires, broken glass, plywood pulled off of storefronts—into the early hours of Monday morning. As of 4 a.m. on Monday morning, Police say 12 adults and 2 juveniles were arrested overnight.

Sunday was the third consecutive night of these protests, each of which began peaceful but then erupted into riots as the night went on. Portland Police Chief Jami Resch spoke around 2 a.m. Monday morning, during which she said the majority of protesters were peaceful, mentioning the marchers who came from the Laurelhurst Park area specifically.

Portland Police Chief Resch speaks after 3rd night of protests

“Unfortunately, there were others who were intent on violence and destruction directed towards police and targeted buildings including the Federal Courthouse, the Pioneer Courthouse Square, the Justice Center, and the Multnomah County Courthouse,” said Resch.