Portland memorial honors victims in Cully double homicide

Rain falls on a memorial for Jennifer Lopez killed in a March 1 shooting at Khunamokwst Park on March 7. (PMP/Zane Sparling)

Portland Police Bureau officials released the identities of a man and woman who died after a shooting in Northeast Portland on March 1.

The Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group’s papers are a KOIN 6 News media partner

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — In life, Jenny Garcia and Charlie Lopez were sweethearts.

Now their memorials stand silent watch outside Khunamokwst Park in Portland’s Cully neighborhood.

Police say Jennifer Garcia, 21, died at the scene of the 10 p.m. shooting on Monday, March 1, in the 5200 block of Northeast Alberta Street.

Charlie Borbon-Lopez, 20, died later after being transported to the hospital.

Rain falls on a memorial for Charlie Lopez in Portland. (PMP/Zane Sparling)

Borbon-Lopez’s memorial included a miniature skateboard and stuffed elephant, while Garcia’s was wreathed with flowers and candles.

The state Medical Examiner determined both of the victims died of gunshots wounds. Detectives are now investigating the incident as a double homicide.

In life, Jenny Garcia and Charlie Lopez were sweethearts.



Tonight, rain falls on their memorials in Portland’s Cully neighborhood



Police continue to investigate the double homicide pic.twitter.com/vP3gSOgYzo — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) March 8, 2021

Garcia attended Evergreen High School and originally hailed from Los Angeles, according to her social media account. Borbon-Lopez lived in Southeast Portland, records show.

A fundraiser created by Borbon-Lopez’s sister Keila described the young man as “an amazing friend, brother, uncle and son.”

“If you knew Charlie you knew his smile lit up the whole room,” the fundraiser said. “We already miss it so much and can’t even begin to fathom the reality of this.”

Angel Garcia said his daughter’s death was an “absolute worst nightmare for a father.”

“My soul has been shattered without repair. I will lay my Queen to rest with the honor she most definitely deserves!” he said on GoFundMe.

No suspect information has been released.