PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A local nonprofit has opened a new housing complex in southeast Portland for veterans and others facing mental health challenges.

New Narrative held the grand opening of the Douglas Fir apartment complex on Thursday with over half of its 15 units already leased and move-ins expected in the coming weeks, the organization said.

The apartments also offer on-site clinical, residential and property management teams and tenants can apply through referral programs.

The Joint Office of Homeless Services and Multnomah County are also providing vouchers for the units to help those with “extremely low income” be able to afford rent, according to New Narratives Vice President of Operations William Allen.

The nonprofit mental health agency has been in the Portland area for over 45 years and serves 3,000 adults every year, New Narratives CEO Julie Ibrahim said.

“We provide a comprehensive set of mental services and peer support services and a full continuum of housing, along with housing support services such as mission-based property management, housing navigation and homeless outreach,” Ibrahim explained.

She added, “We believe that housing is healthcare. For people with mental health challenges to integrate successfully back into the community, they need housing security.”