Portland metro gets out in the snow, carefully

Roads closed in many spots, icy in many more

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland metro doesn’t see a lot of snow days. But it looks like there could be a few this weekend.

In Southwest Portland, people were taking advantage of the snow at Gabriel Park. North Portland and the east side are expected to get heaps of snow. And things are snowy as well in Southeast Portland.

PBOT — Winter Weather Road Closures

TriMet Service Alerts

Multnomah County deputies said NW Germantown Road would be “closed indefinitely” between NW Skyline Boulevard and NW Kaiser Road due to dangerous winter conditions and multiple stalled vehicles.

Several other closures are in place around the area due to icy conditions, including:

NE Halsey Street from NE 80 to 84th avenues

NE Halsey Street from NE 92nd to 100th avenues

NE Gilham Avenue from E Burnside to NE Davis Street

SE 87th from Liebe to Raymond

Chains are currently required on West Burnside between SW Barnes Road and NW 23rd Avenue, along with SW Sam Jackson Park Road.

Across the river, the people in Clark County also dealt with the rare snow and ice. In fact, drivers reported the drive across the Interstate Bridge was icy.

The Clark County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

The clinic said if your appointment is impacted by the weather, they will be doing make-up vaccines on Tuesday, February 16 from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Winter weather has impacted the region, with snow in much of Portland and freezing rain expected south and west of the city.