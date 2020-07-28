Portland mom dies week after 2 cars hit her pickup

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who was seriously injured in a July 19 crash when her pickup was hit by 2 cars died Monday, her family said on their GoFundMe page.
That day, Joann Mardis had just left for her shift at Elmer’s Cafe in her F-150. She was turning right onto NE 122nd Avenue near Russell Street when a car slammed into her. Her daughter, Alexandria Doyal, said the force “spun my mom’s truck out and another car hit her from the other side.”
Joann sustained two broken legs, broken ribs, a fractured hip and damage to her spine. She had multiple surgeries.
“It is with a heavy heart that I must share that Joann passed away this afternoon,” the family wrote on their GoFundMe page.
KOIN 6 News reached out to Portland police for an update on the status of this investigation but has not yet heard back.
KOIN 6 News reporter Jenny Young contributed to this report.
