Portland, MultCo leaders release winter shelter plans for homeless

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five shelter locations will be ready to go for when severe weather hits starting this winter, Multnomah County and Portland leaders announced Friday.

The plans for shelters also includes secondary locations with hundreds more beds should the initial five sites fill, according to officials with the Joint Office of Homeless Services, along with a pool of on-call workers ready to help and a downtown outreach supply center stocking up on cold-weather gear in addition to food and water.

