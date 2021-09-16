Portland Nabisco union urges ‘No’ vote on contract deal

3 of 5 facilities need to accept deal for ratification

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The national union for striking Nabisco workers said they’ve reached a tentative deal with Nabisco and its parent company, Mondelez Global.

But the local factories need to ratify the deal. Workers outside the factory in Northeast Portland said they’re voting no on the deal and urge other Nabisco facilities to vote no, as well.

The agreement needs 3 of the 5 factories to say yes for the deal to take effect.

On September 4, Portland City Commissioners Jo Ann Hardesty and Carmen Rubio joined the picket line outside the Nabisco bakery facility in Northeast Portland on Saturday.

They rallied with workers in front of the bakery as passing cars honked their support. Nabisco bakery workers have been on strike for nearly a month and their action has now spread to Nabisco facilities in Denver, Chicago, Atlanta and elsewhere.