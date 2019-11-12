Portland non-profit helps homeless in name of Veteran’s Day

There are an estimated 1,300 homeless veterans in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In Oregon, there are an estimated 1,300 homeless veterans. On Monday, in Northwest Portland, volunteers handed out kits packed with everyday life essentials that many of us take for granted.

“There’s a reason why we’re doing what we’re doing today on Veteran’s Day,” said Andy Nelson, Impact Northwest Executive Director. “It’s a particularly poignant moment for us to assemble and recognize people that served our country and to also recognized that a disproportionate number of folks that serve our country don’t have a place to live right now and are outside.”

Impact Northwest was created more than 50 years ago to address poverty in the area. Each year the non-profit serves more than 60,000 people.