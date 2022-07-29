PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the City of Portland has had difficulties distributing state-funded air conditioning units to low-income households, KOIN 6 News helped connect those in need with the units.

KOIN 6 News learned that non-profit Mercy Connections, which helps west African immigrants and refugees, had some of the state-funded units available and connected them with non-profit Fort Kennedy, which helps low-income veterans.

The organization installed several units to local veterans in low-income housing in Milwaukie, Portland and Oregon City.

Fort Kennedy said it could use dozens more of the AC units for those in need, but they are having a tough time getting them, even though hundreds are still in city warehouses.

Veteran Todd Aune, who received a unit on Friday, said the heat has kept building inside his apartment.

“The temperature in here cools down to about 80 about three in the morning,” Aune said.

KOIN 6 was told only authorized non-profits can receive the units, but some non-profits are sharing them with other groups to try to meet the urgent need.

Meanwhile, the state says it’s out of units but has ordered thousands more.

