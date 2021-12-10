Portland nonprofit receives $2.5M to help end homelessness

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the search for other solutions in the homeless crisis, a Portland nonprofit has been selected to receive $2.5 million in grant money to help end family homelessness.

Portland Homeless Family Solutions is one of 32 organizations around the country to get funding from the Bezos Day 1 Fund. The organizations receiving the grant were chosen by a board of homelessness experts.

Executive Director Brandi Tuck shares more about the grant on AM Extra.

For more information visit www.BezosDayOneFund.org/Day1FamiliesFund.