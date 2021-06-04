Portland Open brings disc golf pros to Glendoveer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of the best of the best disc golfers will be at Glendoveer Golf and Tennis this weekend for the 2021 Portland Open.

It’s the second year for the tournament — the first was 2019 — and all the tickets were sold out quickly. But organizers have plans to be back in the future because the Rose City is a hub for disc golf.

“When you really think about some of the best disc golf cities you think Portland, Oregon,” said Jeff Spring, the CEO of the Pro Disc Golf Tour. “There’s courses everywhere, the terrain is perfect, beautiful big forests and lush trees, diverse terrain and you know the disc golfers love coming here. And we think this event is going to become huge. Like we sold out 200 (tickets) like that and I think we can do a couple thousand next year.”

The 2021 Portland Open goes through Sunday.