PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just in time for the summer solstice and the return of warm weather, Portland Parks and Recreation has opened its outdoor pools to the public.

From Wednesday, June 21, to Sunday, August 27, Portlanders can take a dip in the seven outdoor pools spread across the city.

Drop-in admission is free for swimmers up to 2 years old, $3.75 for swimmers between the ages of 3 and 17, $4.75 for those between 18 and 59, and $4.50 for seniors over 60.

There are also seasonal passes that range from $69 to $142.

PP&R will provide free swimming options for all age groups through the Summer Free for All series, made possible by the Parks Local Option Levy. This levy has also supported the department in its efforts to hire more lifeguards.

“The Parks Local Option Levy has allowed PP&R to ramp up staffing to once again offer a variety of recreation programs,” Culture & Livability Commissioner Dan Ryan said. “That includes swim activities at all City pools and the popular Summer Free For All. I’m delighted to see the Levy continue to provide such a wonderful quality of life for Portlanders.”

The outdoor pools will host a free swim session each week.

Here’s more on where you can find the pools, and when admission is free.

In addition, families can register for swim lessons that run through late August — but spots are filling up quickly. City officials advise residents to sign up for waitlists if the lessons are full, because PP&R plans on adding more spots as they hire more staff.

Portland’s indoor pools will be open throughout the summer as well.