PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As shootings and homicides continue to skyrocket across the city, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to announce a new emergency declaration in an effort to combat the rising crime.

According to his office, Wheeler will host a press conference on Thursday in response to the recently released Portland Homicide Problem Analysis report. Joined by representatives from the Portland Police Bureau, the Community Safety Division and others, Wheeler is expected to announce a new emergency declaration aiming to combat the ongoing gun violence.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream it online here.

This press conference comes after yet another stretch of days marred by shootings. It’s all part of the disturbing trend police are noticing.

“The warm weather months tend to cause an increase in violent crime,” PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen told KOIN 6 News just days ago. “There are a lot of reasons for that, but it’s a pretty clear pattern.”

On Wednesday afternoon, police were investigating after one person was hurt and cars were damaged in a shooting along Southeast Powell Boulevard.

On Tuesday night, an Uber passenger was killed and his driver was injured in a North Portland, officials confirmed.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to SW 3rd and Burnside after a reported shooting in a parking lot behind businesses, just feet away from the “Keep Portland Weird” sign. A man who was injured in the shooting showed up at a local hospital for treatment.

While responding, officers heard another shooting just a few blocks away, but there have been no reported injuries. Less than 40 minutes after the first shooting, PPB was also called to a neighborhood near SE 26th and Belmont.

“I woke about 2:50 a.m. when I heard about 6-8 gunshots which doesn’t happen very often,” said neighbor Marc Rodriguez. “It disturbed a pretty quiet neighborhood.”

One man was dead at the scene and a woman who was seriously wounded later died at the hospital.

Last Friday, PPB officers found a man dead at the scene of a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. The suspect in the case was found and arrested Wednesday morning.