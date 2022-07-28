PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four overnight cooling centers in Portland will remain open until at least Saturday morning.

Multnomah County health officials made the announcement amid a triple-digit heatwave that has continued into Thursday, when the centers were previously scheduled to close.

The cooling centers are located at:

Charles Jordan Community Center on North Foss Ave.

East Portland Community Center on Southeast 106th Ave.

The Portland Building on Southwest 5th

Sunrise Center on East Burnside

The centers opened on Tuesday, and officials estimate there is room for 250 people overnight, with more being promised if needed.

Officials say about 170 people stayed at the overnight cooling shelters on Wednesday.

The heatwave, which is forecasted to remain in the upper 90s and break 100 degrees again on Saturday, has already proven dangerous. The Multnomah County medical examiner is investigating one case where someone is suspected to have died of exposure to the high temperatures on Monday.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner is also reporting two suspected heat-related deaths as of Wednesday, although no further details were immediately confirmed.

Since Wednesday, the City of Portland’s emergency medical services responded to 14 heat-related calls, and 51 since Sunday.

For a full directory of Multnomah County cooling centers open both overnight and during the daytime, see the list here. For the latest on the July heatwave, check out continuing coverage from KOIN 6 News.