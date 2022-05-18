Participants are encouraged to wear blue and yellow, bring food and stay for a picnic afterwards.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A canoe and kayak store in Portland is hosting an event to raise funds for Ukraine as the war continues.

According to an event by Alder Creek Kayak & Canoe, called Paddle for Ukraine, people will donate a sum of money to rent a kayak or canoe or to paddle using their own boat. Organizers say all proceeds will go to buy and send medical supplies for those impacted by the war.

Participants are encouraged to wear blue and yellow, bring food and stay for a picnic afterward.

“Participants will also find booths with Ukrainian food, traditional crafts, handwoven goods, merchandise and more,” the announcement stated. “The place will be easy to spot, as a specific gate with Ukrainian flags and other signs promoting the event will be easily visible. Volunteers will guide visitors, help with parking, and guide people to the waterfront.”

Alder Creek volunteers will help participants with the gear and will teach everyone the basics of paddling, added the press release.

The event begins at noon on Saturday, May 21.

People can paddle once the event begins, but people can also donate without going into the water. Paddling will continue until 4 p.m. with activities planned after.

At 2 p.m., organizers say Ukrainian singer Inna Kovtun will perform several traditional songs. An in-person auction is also planned for 3 p.m., with an online action after the event.

“It includes an artwork created in real-time by Ukrainian artist Tatyana Ostapenko (who will be painting it during the event), a kayak, Greenland style paddle and a gift certificate for a kayaking trip for two,” event organizers described.

Volunteers will also be present to provide a comfortable experience for people with special needs.

The event will take place at the Oaks Park Boathouse, located at 7815 S.E. Oaks Park Way. For more information, visit here.