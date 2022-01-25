Portland Parks & Rec hiring lifeguards, swim teachers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The widespread worker shortage in the region put a temporary stop to the swim lesson program offered by Portland Parks and Recreation.

Because so many facilities shut down, Parks & Rec had to lay off many workers at the start of the pandemic. They also couldn’t hire seasonal staffers.

Now that they’re in a position to add to their ranks again, they’re looking for lifeguards and swim instructors.

Anyone at least 16 years old is welcome to apply.

“It’s great if you have some swimming skills and ability. But you know, we definitely will help you through all of the training, and we take care of that training,” said Aquatic Program Supervisor Andy Amato. “It’s all at no cost.”