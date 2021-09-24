Portland Parks & Rec wants residents to snag free trees this fall

Residents can register online to get up to 2 free trees during 5 drive-thru events

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is giving away hundreds of free trees this autumn for residents to plant in their yards.

Portland Parks and Recreation’s Urban Forestry Division is giving away 1,800 trees at five different events taking place this weekend through November.

Anyone living within the city is eligible for up to two free trees to plant on private property. People interested in taking advantage of the program must register online ahead of the events:

Saturday, September 25, 2021

8:30am – 1pm

Southeast Portland – PP&R Maintenance Yard next to Mt Tabor Park

6437 SE Division Street, Portland, OR 97215

Saturday, October 9, 2021

8:30am – 1pm

North Portland – St. John’s Community Center

8427 N. Central Street, Portland, OR 97203

Saturday, October 23, 2021

8:30am – 1pm

Southeast Portland – Ron Russell Middle School

3955 SE 112th Avenue, Portland, OR 97266

Saturday, November 6, 2021

8:30am – 1pm

Northeast Portland – Trinity Lutheran Christian School

5520 N. Killingsworth Street, Portland, OR 97218

Saturday, November 20, 2021

Southeast Portland – PP&R Maintenance Yard next to Mt Tabor Park

6437 SE Division Street, Portland, OR 97215

Portland Parks and Recreation is focusing on planting more trees in the hottest parts of the city, mainly in neighborhoods east of the Willamette River.

The city hopes that planting more trees will not only help the environment but also provide more shade for people and grow urban canopies as summers get hotter.

“All Portlanders have felt the effects of another record-breaking year for extreme heat,” said Portland Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio. “And science shows that trees play a substantial role in the fight against climate change. One way to cool our City and mitigate these impacts is to plant large-growing trees.”

After registering online, people can pick up trees, mulch and a watering bucket at one of the city’s five drive-thru events. Free delivery is available for residents in the Centennial, Glenfair and Sumner neighborhoods. City workers will also deliver and plant trees for people who need help.

Trees cannot be planted in pots or along streets; they must be used in private yards, around apartment buildings or in neighborhood common spaces.