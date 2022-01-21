World’s tiniest park open again in SW Portland

Mill Ends Park, the world's smallest park, is once again open for visitors on Naito Parkway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After being closed due to road construction, Portland’s smallest treasure, Mill Park, is back and back open to the public.

Portland Parks & Recreation said that since the Better Naito Forever project is nearly complete, it can now reopen the park, which got a refreshed design during the construction and moved a whopping six inches west from its previous location (quite the move for such a small park!)

The park has a new cloverleaf park border and a new official park sign.

“In Portland, we’ve long embraced the quirky, creative spirit that drives our city,” Portland Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio said in a statement. “Mill Ends Park embodies that spirit.”

Portland Parks & Recreation plans to hold a small dedication ceremony in the near future. It says the event will be “the world’s smallest ribbon-cutting, at the world’s smallest park.”

Mill Ends Park is located in the median strip of Southwest Naito Parkway in downtown Portland. The park is about 2 feet in diameter and has a total area of 452 square inches. The park has its own weeding and watering schedule, under the purview of Portland Parks & Recreation’s downtown maintenance team. It became an official city park in 1976. A leprechaun family is rumored to live in the park.