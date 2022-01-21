World’s tiniest park open again in SW Portland

Mill Ends Park, the world's smallest park, is once again open for visitors on Naito Parkway

Mill Ends Park reinstalled Jan 12 2022 (34)

Mill Ends Park reopened to the public on Jan. 19, 2022. Photo courtesy Portland Parks & Recreation, Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After being closed due to road construction, Portland’s smallest treasure, Mill Park, is back and back open to the public.

Portland Parks & Recreation said that since the Better Naito Forever project is nearly complete, it can now reopen the park, which got a refreshed design during the construction and moved a whopping six inches west from its previous location (quite the move for such a small park!) 

The park has a new cloverleaf park border and a new official park sign. 

“In Portland, we’ve long embraced the quirky, creative spirit that drives our city,” Portland Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio said in a statement. “Mill Ends Park embodies that spirit.” 

Portland Parks & Recreation plans to hold a small dedication ceremony in the near future. It says the event will be “the world’s smallest ribbon-cutting, at the world’s smallest park.” 

Mill Ends Park is located in the median strip of Southwest Naito Parkway in downtown Portland. The park is about 2 feet in diameter and has a total area of 452 square inches. The park has its own weeding and watering schedule, under the purview of Portland Parks & Recreation’s downtown maintenance team. It became an official city park in 1976. A leprechaun family is rumored to live in the park. 

