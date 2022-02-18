Portland police arrest man suspected of menacing with a gun

Portland police found this pellet gun while arresting Robert Farris who is suspected of menacing people in Portland (Portland Police Bureau).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of menacing people in Portland.

Portland police say 66-year-old Robert Farris was taken into custody thanks to their Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team.

Farris is accused of pointing a weapon at people through his apartment window on West Burnside. 

Portland Police said they received two reports, one in November 2021 and another in January 2022, from two people claiming a man, later identified as Farris, pointed what they thought was a gun at them from his apartment window.

Police say this had a significant impact on nearby businesses. 

While arresting him, police said they found meth and a pellet gun.

Farris was lodged at Multnomah County Detention Center and faces three counts for unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and one count for possession of methamphetamine.

