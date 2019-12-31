Portland Police Bureau rings in new year with new chief

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputy Chief Jami Resch is set to be sworn in as Portland’s newest police chief just one day after current Police Chief Danielle Outlaw announced she is leaving for Philadelphia.

On Monday morning, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced that current PPB Chief Outlaw has accepted the position of Philadelphia police commissioner. By the end of Chief Outlaw’s last day on Tuesday, Resch will be sworn in as the next chief of police. Deputy Chief Resch has risen in the ranks of the PPB over the last 20 years and has the “complete confidence” of Mayor Wheeler behind her.

“We have considered all the options for what the next police chief should bring to the Bureau and after thoughtful, in-depth discussions, Jami Resch meets or exceeds all of the Bureau’s current leadership needs,” said Mayor Wheeler. “Having served as the deputy chief of police, I have complete confidence that Chief Resch will excel as our next police chief. She has my complete trust and a thorough understanding of my agenda. She is the right person at the right time for the job.”

Wheeler stated Resch is well-known, well-respected and trusted bureau-wide. Chief Outlaw said that she’s leaving Portland while knowing the Bureau is left with a strong leadership team being led by Resch.

“I leave knowing the Bureau will remain committed to community safety while building trust,” she said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Portland’s police chief, serving alongside the members of the Bureau and partnering with countless, remarkable individuals within Portland’s community. I will forever be appreciative of my experience here.”

Deputy Chief Jami Resch is scheduled to be sworn in at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. KOIN 6 News will continue covering this story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather