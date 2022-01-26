Portland Police Bureau’s rehiring program garners little interest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau’s attempt to bring officers back amid record-low staffing levels is reportedly receiving a lackluster response.

The PPB confirmed to KOIN 6 News only two of 81 retired officers have expressed an interest in returning through the “Retire-Rehire Program that was launched several months ago. Back in October, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he hoped to bring back as many as 100 retired officers to the force — but that doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon.

According to the Sgt. Aaron Schmautz, the president of the Portland Police Association, one clause may have turned off more potential applicants.

The clause Schmautz refers to stated the bureau would disqualify “any officers who were found to have violated city policy by cooperating with federal agents to attack Portland residents.”

“We have a lot of people who retired, long-standing, have a ton to offer — and when they see things, it implies they are a part of those things,” Schmautz explained.

The PPA president says a large number of officers are scheduled to retire in July. He says he hopes offers are extended to them in a way that makes them want to stay longer.