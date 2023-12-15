PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is changing its policies to ease restrictions on when an officer can pursue a suspect trying to elude them behind the wheel.

While PPB announced that the policy shift would lower “the threshold for authorizing pursuits,” they also said officers would still only be authorized to pursue suspects when the benefits of apprehension clearly outweigh the safety risk that a pursuit may pose to the general public.

The changes to the policy will go into effect in 30 days, police said. In addition, the updates will include eliminating “speed requirements” in order to “promote individualized decision-making by officers.”

Police say a policy change in 2017 “significantly restricted members from initiating vehicle pursuits to limited circumstances.” As a result, they say criminal suspects have become more emboldened to elude traffic stops and drive off recklessly to avoid them, including causing “serious injury crashes and even fatalities” in the process.

