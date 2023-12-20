PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The Portland Police Bureau does not suspect foul play in the disappearance of Wilma Acosta, the 28-year-old woman who disappeared after leaving a bar in Old Town early Sunday, Nov. 26.

In two statements, police suggested she was suicidal and killed herself by jumping into the Willamette River near the Japanese American Historical Plaza in Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

“Ultimately, PPB’s evidence shows Wilma leaving the bar by herself and arriving at the seawall by herself. PPB detectives do not suspect foul play in Wilma’s disappearance. We hope Wilma’s family and friends are able to find closure soon,” PPB Public Information Manager Mike Benner said in a statement released on Friday, Dec. 15.

Members of Acosta’s family disagree. They do not believe she was suicidal, noting that she was employed, had a nice apartment, and had made plans for the future, including adopting a dog.

The family believes only one acquaintance told police Acosta could have committed suicide, and that the person was wrong.

Read more at Portlandtribune.com

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners