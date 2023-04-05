PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During Wednesday’s Portland City Council meeting, commissioners unanimously approved the Portland Police Bureau’s request to spend $80,000 in earmarked funds on drone equipment, which it plans to test in the field soon.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement following the city council’s vote that the drone will improve officer safety and speed up traffic collision investigations times.

“I’m pleased PPB will begin this pilot using drones on a limited basis,” Lovell said. “Drones have proven to drastically reduce personnel time at crash scenes, increase safety and decrease the amount of time the public may be impacted when it comes to situations such as road closures. During this critical staffing period, PPB continues to look for innovative ways to help us do our jobs more efficiently and effectively.”

As part of a year-long pilot project, PPB says that it will limit its drone use to traffic investigations and its Metro Explosive Disposal Unit.

When addressing the city council last month, Sgt. James Defrain said that officers will be prohibited from using drone technology for crowd control, mass surveillance or for the use of facial-recognition technology, per PPB’s own policies. The drones, Defrain said, will be modified versions of products already available to the public, with “extremely limited” flight times. Police say the drones will also be clearly marked with “City of Portland” or “Portland Police” logos and will be unable to carry items heavier than a cell phone.

PPB says that it will begin training officers to serve as licensed drone pilots within the next 60 days. Per the initial pilot program, the traffic division and explosive unit will use the drones for various situations.

Traffic Division and the Metro Explosive Disposal Unit:

Document scenes of major-crash team investigations

Document post-crash vehicle damage

Document scenes of major-crash team activations

Conduct traffic flow/pattern studies of high-crash roadways

Provide [drone] support during Search and Rescue Operations

The Metro Explosive Disposal Unit will use a drone to: