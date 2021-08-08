Portland Police investigate homicide on SE Hawthorne Blvd.

Police responded to a shooting on SE Hawthorne Boulevard on Aug. 8, 2021. At the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital. (KOIN)

Police said the shooting occurred after a disturbance on a TriMet bus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide after responding to a shooting in Southeast Portland Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the incident at Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators say the shooting happened during a disturbance on a TriMet bus. The suspect reportedly left the scene before police were called. Police have not made any arrests and have not released any suspect information.

A person who was walking their dog outside in the area when the shooting occurred said they heard two pops and saw that a young man had been injured. The witness saw the victim fall to the ground near the bus stop.

Detectives were at the scene investigating Sunday evening. Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard is closed between Southeast 26th Avenue and Southeast 29th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773.