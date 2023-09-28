Authorities say fentanyl is suspected in all but one of the cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State and local police are working to stem the flow of fentanyl coming into the community as the drug takes its toll on children.

Since mid-June, there have been a “concerning number of juvenile overdoses” in the Portland area, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Authorities say 10 juveniles have overdosed, and fentanyl is suspected in all but one of the cases.

Three of the victims were teens, and another seven were less than 6 years old — four of which were infants, police said. Five of the children did not survive.

Over the last three years, PPB says they have investigated a total of nine juvenile overdose cases.

Since the start of 2023, PPB’s Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit has been alerted to more than 240 overdose cases not just limited to juveniles. That compares to 158 in all of 2022.

Portland Police Captain Jake Jensen said “one dead kid is one dead kid too many.”

Schools are educating students about the dangers of fentanyl. For instance, Beaverton’s “Fake and Fatal” program for 6-12th graders is available online for anyone to teach about the dangers of using illicit drugs.

“Here’s your call to action: If you use drugs, don’t use drugs around your kids. Don’t let your kids play in areas where you’ve used drugs. Lock your drugs up so that your kids can’t get into them,” Jensen said.