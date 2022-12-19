PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A grand jury found that the use of force used by Portland police officer who shot and killed a 40-year-old man in July was not criminal under Oregon law, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The grand jury returned the not true bill, meaning four-year PPB veteran Joshua Dyk will not face criminal charges, officials said.

On July 27, officers received a report of someone shooting a gun outside a home in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood. Once there, police said an officer from PPB’s Focused Intervention Team, later identified as Dyk, fired his weapon, killing Aaron Douglas Stanton.

Witnesses of the shooting told KOIN 6 in July that they saw Stanton shoot in the air and aim at officers, prompting a return of fire.