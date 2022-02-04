Portland, police union reach tentative contract agreement

The City Council is tentatively scheduled to vote on the proposed contract on Feb. 17.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The city of Portland announced it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing most Portland Police Bureau employees on Friday, Feb. 4.

The joint statement by the city and Portland Police Association included few details, only saying that it includes a new guide governing discipline and allows for the expansion of the alternative Portland Street Response program.

The statement said the parties will continue negotiating over body worn cameras by officers.

According to the statement, the tentative agreement is “an investment in accountable and forward-thinking policing.”

The full agreement will be made public by Tuesday, Feb. 8, on the Rethink Portland website.

The City Council will hold a question and answer session on Thursday, Feb. 10, and is expected to vote on the contract on Feb. 17.

The statement can be found here.