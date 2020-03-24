Portland Police report increase in calls about suicide during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police said they have seen an increase in calls about suicide since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Calls for suicide attempts or suicide threats with or without a weapon are up 41% from this time in 2019 and they are up 23% from the 10 days prior to the state of emergency,” Portland Police Chief Jami Resch said during a press conference with city leaders on Tuesday.

“What we wanted to do to by highlighting that is to point out that we do know that people are struggling and that we are trying to get out as many resources to folks as possible,” she said.

Resch encouraged Portlanders to check in with each other by phone, video chat or text.

KOIN 6 recently spoke with Dr. Lauren Frank, an associate professor at Portland State University, on how to cope with anxiety about COVID-19. As the world handles the physical and economic impact of the pandemic, it’s important to deal with the emotional impact as well.

Below are more resources if you or someone you know needs help.

Resources

Lines for Life: Call 800.273.8255 or text ‘273TALK’ to 839863

Oregon YouthLine: 877.968.8491 or text ‘teen2teen’ to 839863