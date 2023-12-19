PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is seeking public comment for revisions to their directives with their manual of policy and procedure.

There are currently opportunities to give input on existing directives as well as proposed revisions of other directives, PPB said. The comment period is currently open, with most of them ending on Jan. 15, 2024.

The directives in the first universal review are policies that have not been revised yet. They include property and evidence procedures, procedural justice, body-worn camera use and management, vehicle collision review board, temporary detention areas in police facilities and custody and transportation of subjects.

Once the first universal review and public comment period ends, PPB’s website states: “An updated draft reflecting changes to the current directive will be posted on the PPB’s website at the start of the [next] Second Universal Review and Public Comment Period.”

The second universal review directives are updated drafts of policies that are also open to public comment before they are finalized. Those currently being considered include directives on timekeeping including overtime, exempt employee time tracking and management leave guidelines, bias crime reporting, stolen vehicles and community member observation of police.

Bear in mind that the feedback is done through a web form for each individual directive and that PPB recommends a certain format. According to PPB’s website, the guidelines are recommended for giving feedback for existing directives (first universal review):

“Comments should be limited to a substantive review of the directive content or proposals for additional related content. Comments should not include questions, as they will not be answered in this forum. After the close of this public review and comment period, all comments received are discussed during the Bureau’s internal review process for potential inclusion in a draft containing proposed changes to the current active directive.”

When it comes to giving comments on drafts of proposed updated directives (second universal review), the guidelines are quite similar. However, PPB notes on its website that “all comments received are again discussed during the Bureau’s internal review process for potential inclusion in the final version.”

Each directive that is open for comment can be reviewed in a PDF document, the bottom of which contains the “Provide Feedback” link that will direct you to the feedback web form. Below people can find links to each directive’s PDF, the date when the comment period ends, and a link to their respective web forms for providing feedback.

First Universal Review and Public Comment Period

0660.10 Property and Evidence Procedures – comment period ends Dec. 31, 2023 PDF – Provide Feedback

0025.00 Procedural Justice – comment period ends Jan. 15, 2024 PDF – Provide Feedback

0620.00 Body-Worn Camera Use and Management – comment period ends Jan. 15, 2024 PDF – Provide Feedback

0640.52 Vehicle Collision Review Board – comment period ends Jan. 15, 2024 PDF – Provide Feedback

0870.25 Temporary Detention Areas in Police Facilities – comment period ends Jan. 15, 2024 PDF – Provide Feedback

870.20 Custody and Transportation of Subjects – comment period ends Jan. 15, 2024 PDF – Provide Feedback

Second Universal Review and Public Comment Period

0210.30 Timekeeping including Overtime – comment period ends Dec. 31, 2023 PDF – Provide Feedback

210.22 Exempt Employee Time Tracking and Management Leave Guidelines – comment period ends Dec. 31, 2023 PDF – Provide Feedback

0640.80 Bias Crime Reporting – comment period ends Jan. 1, 2024 PDF – Provide Feedback

0630.61 Stolen Vehicles – comment period ends Jan. 15, 2024 PDF – Provide Feedback

