PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was reportedly shot and killed at the States Motel off NE 82nd and Russell Street on Tuesday night.

Police say they arrived at the scene and found the man who had been injured by gunfire. Medical personnel attempted to treat the man, but he died at the scene.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0833, or Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466, and reference case number 22-273760.

Northeast Russell Street will be closed from Northeast 82nd Avenue to Northeast 85th Avenue. PPB says the identity of the victim will be released after they are positively identified, the Medical Examiner has confirmed cause of death and after family members have been notified.