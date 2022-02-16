Portland police seek potential witness to January homicide

PPB believes the person seen pictured may have critical information for their homicide investigation on the shooting death of Dustin W. Norton (Portland Police Bureau).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau is looking to identify a potential witnesses to a homicide on January 30.

PPB wants to speak to anyone who visited Jackson’s Food Store at 5820 Northeast Glisan Street on January 30 between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

That night, officers were dispatched to Northeast Couch Street and Northeast 52nd Avenue after reports of hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Dustin W. Norton of Portland. The state medical examiner determined he died from the gunshot wounds.

PPB believes the person seen in the photograph below may have critical information on the case.

PPB believes the person seen pictured may have critical information for their homicide investigation on the shooting death of Dustin W. Norton (Portland Police Bureau).



If you are the person in the photograph or you know who this person is, contact Detective Joseph Corona at joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040. The case number is 22-28456.