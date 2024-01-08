The postal workers union opposes the creation of a new sorting and delivery center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Postal workers rallied in Portland Monday due to changes coming to the United States Postal Service.

USPS said it is creating new sorting and delivery centers to consolidate mail and packages and better sort them. They emphasized that customers won’t see any changes, no post offices are closing and P.O. boxes will remain the same.

However, postal employees took umbrage with some changes they will be seeing on their end. While USPS has guaranteed no career employee layoffs, jobs will be moving from offices to these consolidated centers.

“This means much longer commutes for people who live nowhere near Beaverton, this means eliminating jobs of many clerks who sort our mail every single day,” said Portland Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who spoke at the rally at the East Portland Post Office.

Beaverton’s Evergreen Post Office has been chosen to begin functioning as a sorting and delivery center In June 2024, where it will receive letter carriers displaced from neighborhood post offices, advocates say.

The postal workers union said it wants President Joe Biden to replace Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. DeJoy said the changes are designed to minimize losses and improve efficiency.