Portland events continue in wake of George Floyd death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of people attended the Portland NAACP’s “Eulogy for Black America” on Friday morning as protests continue in the city and across the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Floyd, 46, died in police custody after an officer held his knee on his neck for several minutes. The four police officers have been fired, including Derek Chauvin, the officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck until he lost consciousness. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. He had worked with the Minneapolis police for 19 years.
Friday’s peaceful eulogy was held at Terry Schrunk Plaza. Some held “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice for George Floyd” signs.
Black and religious leaders shared feelings of hope and outrage over Floyd’s death. They said black Americans are tired of racism and the community needs to work together to be part of the solution.
“Black people are exhausted by racism. Black people have been fighting this,” said Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. “My fellow citizens: George Floyd was America. We people of color and many of our white brothers and sisters — we can’t breathe, we can’t breathe.”
Hardesty accused the “majority community” of being chronically silent after other past killings of black people.
“It would be easy for us to say this is a police problem but I want to tell you it’s not a police problem,” she said. “Police is a weapon, a tool that continues to be used to sacrifice black lives. But that would be wrong. The reality is that white America has accepted the fact black and brown bodies are expendable. You’ve been silenced.”
Following the eulogy, a group of people laid on the ground outside of the Multnomah County Justice Center to symbolically call for an end to police violence. Many in the group had been demonstrating near the steps of the building since Thursday.
Other protesters spent hours holding signs and blocking SW 3rd Street near SW Main Street.
A Reddit thread announced a vigil for George Floyd to begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Peninsula Park.
Overnight, Portland Police Bureau officers were in riot gear while some protesters blocked streets around the Justice Center at about 3 a.m. on Friday morning. About Between 70-80 people were already gathered on the steps of the building on Thursday evening and, later, marched north up SW 3rd Avenue.
One person was arrested and charged with interfering with a police officer along with resisting arrest.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.