‘I can’t breathe’: Portland protesters march through streets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As chants of “I can’t breathe” and “George Floyd” reverberated, hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of downtown Portland for a third straight night following the death of the unarmed, handcuffed black man under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Portland police declared a “civil disturbance” after a large group gathered at SW 3rd and Main with multiple projectiles. The group of protesters began to march around that same time and police said they wouldn’t interfere if the march remained civil.

The march went from the Justice Center to Pioneer Courthouse Square, then back to the Justice Center. The group was large but, as of 6 p.m., remained peaceful.

Lots of chants of "No justice, no peace" and "Black lives matter." pic.twitter.com/GxRisd8ekz — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) June 1, 2020

TriMet suspended downtown operations and ODOT blocked the on-ramps into the Portland area along Hwy 26, I-84 I-5 and I-405. The ramp closures could be in place until midnight, but the situation is fluid, ODOT officials said.

The Pearl District Neighborhood Association said they’ve “been advised of potential protest activity in the Pearl District” Sunday night and in the area of NW 23rd.

For a second straight night, a city-wide curfew begins at 8 p.m. under orders from Mayor Ted Wheeler.

At an 8 a.m. press briefing, Wheeler said cities across the country “are waking up to a dark morning in America. The cause that rallied the country to decry systematic violence and racism against our black friends and neighbors … has been co-opted by rioters and looters to use the moral soul of this movement as cover to destroy our communities.”

TriMet MAX trains and buses stopped downtown services in Portland at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The transit agency said the decision was made based on guidance from Portland Police in the wake of “this weekend’s disruptive demonstrations.” It is unclear if services will resume later Sunday night or begin on Monday morning.

Sunday afternoon, Ron Herdon, Director of Albina Head Start, added his voice to Wheeler’s sentiments on the recent violence the community has seen this past weekend.

“If somehow you think that tearing up is going to help Black people, you are sadly mistaken. Please don’t think that you are doing us any favors by tearing stuff up,” said Herdon. “We have been the victims of that ever since 1619 when the slave ship arrived.”

At least 48 people were arrested during Portland’s protest, police said, ranging in age from 19-49. A total of 26 people were charged with curfew violations, but all of them faced other, more serious charges, including riot, burglary and disorderly conduct.

