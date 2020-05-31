Portland braces for potential 3rd night of mayhem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A third night of protests in Portland is expected as police prepare, TriMet suspended downtown operations and the Pearl District Neighborhood Association is bracing for groups in the area.

That organization said they’ve “been advised of potential protest activity in the Pearl District” Sunday night and in the area of NW 23rd.

For a second straight night, a city-wide curfew begins at 8 p.m. under orders from Mayor Ted Wheeler.

At an 8 a.m. press briefing, Wheeler said cities across the country “are waking up to a dark morning in America. The cause that rallied the country to decry systematic violence and racism against our black friends and neighbors … has been co-opted by rioters and looters to use the moral soul of this movement as cover to destroy our communities.”

TriMet MAX trains and buses stopped downtown services in Portland at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The transit agency said the decision was made based on guidance from Portland Police in the wake of “this weekend’s disruptive demonstrations.” It is unclear if services will resume later Sunday night or begin on Monday morning.

Sunday afternoon, Ron Herdon, Director of Albina Head Start, added his voice to Wheeler’s sentiments on the recent violence the community has seen this past weekend.

“If somehow you think that tearing up is going to help Black people, you are sadly mistaken. Please don’t think that you are doing us any favors by tearing stuff up,” said Herdon. “We have been the victims of that ever since 1619 when the slave ship arrived.”

At least 48 people were arrested during Portland’s protest, police said, ranging in age from 19-49. A total of 26 people were charged with curfew violations, but all of them faced other, more serious charges, including riot, burglary and disorderly conduct.

